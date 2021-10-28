CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.230 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.23 EPS.

CNMD traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.69. 425,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12. CONMED has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $147.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

