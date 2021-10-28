CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.CONMED also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.230 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $147.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

