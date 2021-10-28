Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 72,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

