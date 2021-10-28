Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.