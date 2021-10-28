Contrasting Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -0.82 Compugen $2.00 million 209.37 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -16.54

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94% Compugen N/A -30.98% -26.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.81%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 185.95%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Compugen.

Summary

Compugen beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

