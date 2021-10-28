Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.220 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

