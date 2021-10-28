CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.72

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 7595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $968.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

