Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

