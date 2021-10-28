Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.72 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

