Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

