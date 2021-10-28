Cormark Boosts NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$10.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRA. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

