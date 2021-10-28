Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Corning has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

