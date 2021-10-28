Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,753,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Corteva by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 492,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 498,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 126,577 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.