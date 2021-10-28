Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) PT Lowered to $75.00

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

