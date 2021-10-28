Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 39156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

