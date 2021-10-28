Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 25,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Get Costamare alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.