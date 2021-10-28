CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.19.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 905.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.