CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.19.

CSGP traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.57. 2,937,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,939. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

