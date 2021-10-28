Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $18,153,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.13. 27,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average is $413.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $492.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

