Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,148 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $87,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,153,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $489.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $492.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

