Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Cut by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,463 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $533,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Shares of COST opened at $489.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $492.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

