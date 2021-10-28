Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $492.21

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $492.21 and last traded at $490.10, with a volume of 1897367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $481.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

