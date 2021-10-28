Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

COTY stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Coty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $7,070,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 17.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

