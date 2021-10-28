Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Coursera stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Coursera has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,079.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $69,750,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

