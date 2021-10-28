Cowen Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $67.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.37.

NYSE TWTR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

