Cowen Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $67.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.37.
NYSE TWTR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75.
In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
