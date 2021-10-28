CRA International (CRAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $110.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

CRAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

