Craig Hallum Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $150.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

TDOC opened at $131.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 45.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

