Crane Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

CR opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

