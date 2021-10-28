Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $106.16 and last traded at $104.02, with a volume of 3816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Crane by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 7.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

