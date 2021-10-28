Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $91,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $121.38 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

