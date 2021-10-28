Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $88,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. FIL Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3,255.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 276,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

