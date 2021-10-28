Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of General Mills worth $101,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.