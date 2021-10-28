Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the September 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$2.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,685. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

