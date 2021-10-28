Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 4.3%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 221,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,295,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

