Critical Review: Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) versus ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of ACON S2 Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectrum Brands and ACON S2 Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.99 $97.80 million $4.10 22.40 ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and ACON S2 Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and ACON S2 Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 ACON S2 Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats ACON S2 Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About ACON S2 Acquisition

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.