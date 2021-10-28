Critical Survey: Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Telefónica pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telefónica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 3.06 $877.90 million N/A N/A Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.50 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.44

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69% Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19%

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service Public and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telefónica 3 5 3 0 2.00

Telefónica has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 22.55%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefónica beats Advanced Info Service Public on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

