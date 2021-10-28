Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CRON stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.55. 155,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$6.43 and a twelve month high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

