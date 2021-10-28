Crown (CRW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,830.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Crown has a market cap of $2.01 million and $6,830.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,632.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.61 or 0.00957586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00269437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00241859 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00031464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,318,819 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

