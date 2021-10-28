CSFB Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) a C$16.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.36.

AQN stock opened at C$17.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.30. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

