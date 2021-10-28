CSM Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.