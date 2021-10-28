CSM Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a P/E ratio of -45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

