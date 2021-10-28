CSM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ACLS stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

