CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,369 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 962,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,359 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

