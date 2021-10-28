CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

