CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of HWC opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

