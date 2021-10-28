CSM Advisors LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.