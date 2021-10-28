CSM Advisors LLC Takes $568,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

AMZN opened at $3,392.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

