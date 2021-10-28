CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,896,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,402,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.