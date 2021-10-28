CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.