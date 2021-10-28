Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,166 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,025. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.01. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,144. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

